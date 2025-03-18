Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 18th (AAL, AAPL, ACN, AEP, AFRM, ALK, ALSN, APA, AROC, ASIX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 18th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $21.50 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $275.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $370.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $114.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$89.00 to C$86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $326.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $367.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $41.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $432.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $375.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $144.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $347.00 to $317.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $6.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $453.00 to $445.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $202.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $104.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $44.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.10 to $1.29. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $78.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $72.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $99.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $707.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $248.00 to $254.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $225.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $750.00 to $710.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $5.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) was given a C$0.68 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $17.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $32.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.40 to $2.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $117.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $121.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.25 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $316.00 to $310.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.30 to C$2.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $148.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $123.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) was given a C$0.71 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $82.00 to $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $8.00 to $7.25. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $74.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$134.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$125.00 to C$150.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$132.00 to C$170.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$140.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.90. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $68.00 to $75.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $141.00 to $170.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $2.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

