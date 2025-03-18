Shutterstock (SSTK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) recently:

3/15/2025 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Shutterstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Shutterstock was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2025 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2025 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2025 – Shutterstock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 351,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

Get Shutterstock Inc alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 397.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.