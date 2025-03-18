Best Gold Stocks To Watch Now – March 18th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Newmont, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in the exploration, extraction, or production of gold. Their performance is closely linked to the price of gold, and they are often considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, although they also carry industry-specific risks such as operational challenges and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 29,268,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,558,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. 5,812,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,113. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $298.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 18,354,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,546,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Featured Stories