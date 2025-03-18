JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland
Parkland Stock Down 2.0 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Nora Duke acquired 2,800 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,388.24. Also, Director James Allan Neate acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,450.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.