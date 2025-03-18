ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 313000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$440.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShaMaran Petroleum

In related news, Director William A.W. Lundin bought 501,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,180.00. Also, Director Garrett Soden sold 11,113,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$1,667,050.05. Insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

