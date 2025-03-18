Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 106,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Jiayin Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

