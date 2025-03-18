Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Up 15.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) rose 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.94). Approximately 149,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average daily volume of 26,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.53).

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £109.37 million, a P/E ratio of -142.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.52.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 earnings per share for the current year.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.