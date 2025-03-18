VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 78,130.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 117,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

ESPO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,373. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. The company has a market cap of $297.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.