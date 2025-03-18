Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Drops By 28.9%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cadrenal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $22.90.
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.03). Analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics
About Cadrenal Therapeutics
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadrenal Therapeutics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.