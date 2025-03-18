Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.45. 1,201,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 845,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

