Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 26.5% – What’s Next?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) traded up 26.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 21,644,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 3,912,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

