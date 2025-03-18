Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $473.17 and last traded at $473.26. 11,735,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 34,853,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.77.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.16. The company has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
