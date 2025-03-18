Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Rises By 27.5%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,281. The company has a market cap of $189.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

