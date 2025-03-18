BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 64032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
