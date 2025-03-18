iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,543,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 704,350 shares.The stock last traded at $29.35 and had previously closed at $29.14.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 747.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 268,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

