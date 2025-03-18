Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Mila Resources Trading Up 27.4 %

LON MILA traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.24 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 14,109,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,917,741. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.40. Mila Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Get Mila Resources alerts:

Mila Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.