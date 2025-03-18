Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Mila Resources Trading Up 27.4 %
LON MILA traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.24 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 14,109,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,917,741. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.40. Mila Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
Mila Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mila Resources
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.