Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Carmen Riley Purchases 100,000 Shares

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGCGet Free Report) insider Carmen Riley purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$41,000.00 ($26,114.65).

Paragon Care Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42.

About Paragon Care

Paragon Care provides end to end healthcare solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care.

