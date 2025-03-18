NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.21. 43,790,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 55,046,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in NIO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.