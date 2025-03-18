RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.74 and last traded at $131.99. Approximately 480,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,385,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 8,216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9.4% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

