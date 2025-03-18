Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $465.39 and last traded at $467.46. Approximately 151,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,101,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

