Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Expands By 29.3%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
Shares of LBLCF remained flat at $128.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $137.53.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
