Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.4 %

KCDMY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 138.10% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

