Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mar 18th, 2025

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of INTV stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.29. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140 billion for the quarter.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

