Insider Selling: Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This represents a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeanmichel Ribieras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $1,392,512.50.

NYSE:SLVM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 103,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,724. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 464.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 4,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

