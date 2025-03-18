Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Sells 3,120 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 134,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,822. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

