Coq Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.92 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a market capitalization of $40.92 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coq Inu alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81,746.12 or 0.99882007 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,308.17 or 0.99263112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000061 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,943,415.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coq Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coq Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.