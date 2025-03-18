Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.04 and last traded at $103.27. 9,002,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,128,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

