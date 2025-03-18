Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Up 22.6% – Here’s What Happened

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 14,101,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 12,917,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Mila Resources Stock Up 26.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

