Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Stock Price Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 638,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,368,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 142.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,694,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 893,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

See Also

