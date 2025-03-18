BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,282. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

About BrightSpring Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 710.2% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 49,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.