BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,282. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
