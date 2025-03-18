Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.33.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
