UP Fintech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 47,078 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average volume of 32,816 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 20,323,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,133. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.87.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $516,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 66.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

