UniBot Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00003284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniBot has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. UniBot has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $110,083.15 worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,786.46 or 0.99847017 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,308.17 or 0.99263112 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 2.78850004 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $115,219.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

