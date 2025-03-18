BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Up 6% – Should You Buy?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06. 171,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 54,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded shares of BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.
