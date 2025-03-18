Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.29 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 103.13 ($1.34). 107,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 146,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.76. The company has a market cap of £207.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies is the parent company of Buddi, which was founded in 2005 by its current CEO, Sara Murray, following an initial idea to create a GPS device small enough for a child to carry. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry.

