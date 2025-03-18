MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.70. 5,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 37,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

