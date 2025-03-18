OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OPHC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,649. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.