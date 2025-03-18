Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Expands By 34.3%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 207,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,870. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

