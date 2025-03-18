SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 23,876 shares.The stock last traded at $172.27 and had previously closed at $170.56.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $897.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

