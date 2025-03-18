Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
GMM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 5,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,517. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $40.80.
About Global Mofy Metaverse
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Mofy Metaverse
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.