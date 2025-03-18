Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance

GMM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 5,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,517. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

