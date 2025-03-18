IOST (IOST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.54 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $98.26 million and $18.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 44,837,284,764 coins and its circulating supply is 22,911,122,708 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/iost. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

