Bondly (BONDLY) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $16,904.79 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,708.22 or 0.99976756 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,204.69 or 0.99360652 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was August 27th, 2021. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is forj.network. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “Forj, previously known as Bondly, is a pioneering DeFi platform revolutionizing trading across blockchains. Its intrinsic cryptocurrency, BONDLY, powers a versatile ecosystem, including a unique OTC exchange simplifying NFT transactions. Notably, Forj’s Metaprints collection guides brands in metaverse exploration, fortifying creator-audience relationships. The platform amplifies community engagement, with features like crypto-wallets fostering collective support. BONDLY token holders enjoy privileges such as staking, governance, and exclusive access to sales. Spearheaded by serial entrepreneur and CEO Harry, Forj initiates groundbreaking projects like PolkaPet World. Harry’s entrepreneurial flair is evident from his past success with Fore Media, generating significant revenue while working alongside tech stalwarts. Additionally, his insights benefit ventures through consultancy roles and strategic partnerships, underlining his multifaceted expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

