Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $6.03 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $116.12 million and $656,491.26 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00007366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prom.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus (PROM) is a utility and governance token used within the Prom ecosystem, a decentralised GameFi platform offering an NFT marketplace, rental services, and other Web3 gaming solutions. PROM allows users to pay transaction fees, participate in governance, and access advanced analytics. With the integration of Prom zkEVM, a Layer 2 solution using zero-knowledge proofs, Prom enhances transaction scalability and efficiency, making PROM central to the platform’s GameFi services. Founded by Iva Wisher and Vladislavs Semjonovs, Prom aims to bridge traditional gamers with blockchain gaming through secure, user-friendly tools and a decentralised governance structure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

