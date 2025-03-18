Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $482.77 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.05 and a 200-day moving average of $504.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

