Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Sells 2,794 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,299,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.08 and its 200 day moving average is $290.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

