Joel Scales Purchases 1,906 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joel Scales bought 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.34 per share, with a total value of C$54,016.04.

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.89. 26,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.06. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$25.42 and a 52 week high of C$38.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

