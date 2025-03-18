RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Invests $617,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

