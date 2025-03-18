Amp (AMP) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Amp (AMP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Amp has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a total market capitalization of $335.91 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.61 or 1.00081353 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,669,430,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,231,565,354 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @ampera_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amp.xyz.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
