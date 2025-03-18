Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Tops $98.47 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $98.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00022716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,242,749 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

