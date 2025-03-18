Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 158,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 189,299 shares.The stock last traded at $22.61 and had previously closed at $22.81.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

